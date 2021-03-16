Puducherry Assembly elections | Namassivayam hints at shifting constituency

PUDUCHERRY

16 March 2021

‘There are unavoidable political reasons behind my decision’

Former Minister A. Namassivayam, who was recently inducted into the BJP, on Monday, hinted at shifting from Villianur constituency, from where he won in the last two Assembly poll.

“Because of certain political compulsions, I have to shift to another constituency. There are certain unavoidable political reasons behind my decision. Even if I shift, I will always work for the development of Villianur also,” he said while addressing his supporters gathered in front of his residence, near Villianur.

Mannadipet constituency

An aide close to him told The Hindu, that Mr. Namassivayam would be contesting from the Mannadipet constituency, which is now represented by AINRC’s T.P.R. Selvam.

Mr. Namassivayam is expected to file his nomination papers on Wednesday, he said.