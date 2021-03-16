Puducherry

Puducherry Assembly elections | Namassivayam hints at shifting constituency

A. Namassivayam. File   | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

Former Minister A. Namassivayam, who was recently inducted into the BJP, on Monday, hinted at shifting from Villianur constituency, from where he won in the last two Assembly poll.

“Because of certain political compulsions, I have to shift to another constituency. There are certain unavoidable political reasons behind my decision. Even if I shift, I will always work for the development of Villianur also,” he said while addressing his supporters gathered in front of his residence, near Villianur.

Mannadipet constituency

An aide close to him told The Hindu, that Mr. Namassivayam would be contesting from the Mannadipet constituency, which is now represented by AINRC’s T.P.R. Selvam.

Mr. Namassivayam is expected to file his nomination papers on Wednesday, he said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 16, 2021 3:56:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/namassivayam-hints-at-shifting-constituency/article34079090.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY