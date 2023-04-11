Nalini Parthasarthy gets Rotary award

April 11, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Rotary Club of Pondicherry Midtown recently presented the Rotary organisation’s highest honour for vocational excellence, the ‘For the Sake of Honour’ to Padma Shri awardee Nalini Parthasarathy.

Dr. Parthasarathy, formerly a professor of paediatrics with JIPMER, had won the civilian honour for her relentless service to the cause of haemophilia patients. She is founder-president of the Haemophilia Society in Puducherry.

C. Udayakumar, Health Secretary, who was chief guest, presented the award to Dr. Parthasarathy.

S. Mahadevan Dean - Research & PG Studies, Sri Venkateshwaraa Medical College & Research, was among the dignitaries who offered felicitations.

In her acceptance speech, Dr. Parthasarathy thanked the Puducherry government’s support for the Haemophilia Society and requested donors to financially support the haemophilia patients as the treatment of the condition is highly expensive.

Murugavel, president of Rotary club of Pondicherry Midtown and Arunkumar, secretary also participated.