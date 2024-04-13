ADVERTISEMENT

Nadda reschedules campaign tour

April 13, 2024 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

BJP national president J. P Nadda has rescheduled his election campaign tour to Puducherry. He was earlier scheduled to reach Puducherry on Sunday morning to hold a road show in support of BJP candidate A. Namassivayam. He would campaign next week, said the BJP leader.

