Nadda reschedules campaign tour

April 13, 2024 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

BJP national president J. P Nadda has rescheduled his election campaign tour to Puducherry. He was earlier scheduled to reach Puducherry on Sunday morning to hold a road show in support of BJP candidate A. Namassivayam. He would campaign next week, said the BJP leader.

