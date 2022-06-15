NABARD cluster office to serve U.T. and three districts of Tamil Nadu

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Tamil Nadu Regional Office, opened its cluster office here that will serve the Union Territory of Puducherry and three districts of the neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

The jurisdiction of the new office encompasses the Union Territory and Cuddalore, Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts.

District Collector E. Vallavan opened the facility in the presence of T. Venkatakrishna, CGM, NABARD, Tamil Nadu region; K. Inkarsal, GM; G. Santhanam, DGM; and other officials.

During the programme, stalls were put up to showcase various farm and off-farm activities of NABARD, including farmer producer organisations, entrepreneurship development programmes and skill development programmes; products of SHGs/JLGs; and financial inclusion material from the cluster office’s service area.