Nabard begins co-op banks inspection

Officials from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development on Tuesday started an inspection of State Cooperative Banks following a direction from Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi.

The inspection comes after Ms. Bedi conducted a meeting of officials to review the functioning of cooperative banks a few days ago. The meeting was convened after complaints surfaced about maladministration of the banks.

In a message, Ms. Bedi said she had instructed that appointment of administrators should be done through elections. Since 1985, the appointment was not done through elections, she said.

Nabard was directed to audit the accounts of banks twice a year, instead of once.

On specific complaints of day-to-day interference by outsiders in the functioning of the banks, Ms. Bedi directed the administrators to deny entry to unauthorised persons.

“On Tuesday during inspection, Nabard officials directed the employees to wear their identity cards and eliminated outsiders,” she said in a message.

Ms. Bedi also directed the banks not to issue loans under pressure and stick to recruitment rules in appointing staff. The employees of banks who were deputed for other works should be recalled to the parent body, she said.