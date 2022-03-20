NAAC peer team to visit Govt. Law College

‘Accreditation will help improve the credibility of the college’

A three-member peer team from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) will begin a two-day inspection of the Ambedkar Government Law College on Monday.

The team, headed by the Vice-Chancellor of West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Nirmani Kanti Chakrabarti, will assess the physical infrastructure and interact with the faculty and students before submitting a report to NAAC for accreditation, a senior faculty of the Government Law College told The Hindu.

The other members of the team are Ebenezer Joseph from Tamil Nadu National Law University and Mohammad Tariq from Aligarh Muslim University. This is the first time that a NAAC-deputed team is visiting the campus since it was established 50 years ago for the accreditation process.

“NAAC accreditation will help improve the credibility of the college. Very recently, an application from the institute for a funding programme was rejected by NHRC as the college did not have NAAC accreditation. So, we thought it appropriate to apply for NAAC accreditation. It will be a gift to the institute, which is celebrating its golden jubilee. It will also help us attract more talent and improve the academic environment on the campus,” he said.

The accreditation would also help the college get funds and academic projects from national bodies such as the University Grants Commission, the National Human Rights Commission, the Competition Commission of India, the National Commission for Women and the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

The college offers three-year and five-year degree courses. Currently, there are around 500 students pursuing courses, he added. A few years ago, the college was shifted from the town to a sprawling 28-acre campus at Kalapet.