NAAC peer team to visit Govt. Institute for PG Studies and Research

A three-member peer team from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) will begin a two-day inspection of the Kanchi Mamunivar Government Institute for Postgraduate Studies and Research on Monday.

The team, headed by Karunesh Saxena, Vice-Chancellor of Sangam University, Rajasthan, will assess the physical infrastructure and interact with the faculty and students before submitting a report to NAAC for accreditation.

Abdul Vahid H. Hasmani from Sardar Patel University and Alka Bhise from Vinayak Vidnyan Mahavidyalaya are the other members of the team.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.