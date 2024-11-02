NAAC peer team to visit Govt. Institute for PG Studies and Research

A three-member peer team from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) will begin a two-day inspection of the Kanchi Mamunivar Government Institute for Postgraduate Studies and Research on Monday.

The team, headed by Karunesh Saxena, Vice-Chancellor of Sangam University, Rajasthan, will assess the physical infrastructure and interact with the faculty and students before submitting a report to NAAC for accreditation.

Abdul Vahid H. Hasmani from Sardar Patel University and Alka Bhise from Vinayak Vidnyan Mahavidyalaya are the other members of the team.