NAAC gives Annamalai University an A+ grade
Annamalai University, the second oldest University in Tamil Nadu, has been awarded an A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Bengaluru in Cycle-4.
A press note from the university said the institution notched up a score of 3.38 (in a scale of 1-4). The result was declared by the NAAC on June 21, three days after the peer team visit from June 15 and 17.
The seven-member peer team was headed by Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Indira Gandhi National Open University, New Delhi.
Earlier in March, another peer team headed by Kandarpa Kumar Deka, former Vice-Chancellor, Dibrugarh University, Assam, visited the University and assessed its credentials and submitted a report. But the NAAC withheld the result stating that the university will be subjected to an inspect by a fresh peer team, the press note said.
R.M. Kathiresan, Vice-Chancellor, Annamalai University, said the higher score marked a significant improvement for the university from its previous “A” grade with 3.09 (in the previous cycle in 2014). He complimented the dedicated work of the teaching and non-teaching staff of the institution.
