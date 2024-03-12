Mysuru law college wins moot court contest

March 12, 2024 01:13 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The team from JSS Law College (autonomous) Mysuru, Karnataka, emerged winners in the all India moot court competition on consumer law hosted by Dr. Ambedkar Government Law College.

The team represented by Nikita Susan Eapen, Amoolya N. Prasad and Rohan V. Gangadkar won and received a cash prize of ₹50,000 at the valedictory session of the three-day event.

Government Law College, Chengalpattu represented by Deepa E, Shivani P.S and Shanmathi M., were runner-up with prize money of ₹25,000.

Jananni B. from IFIM Law School, Bengaluru, was adjudged ‘Best Female Counsel’ and Arnash Krishnan J. the ‘Best Male Counsel’ each pocketing ₹10,000 cash award.

School of Law, Vel Tech, Chennai, bagged the ‘Best Memorial’ prize and Rohan V. Gangadkar from JSS Law College, Mysuru, won the best researcher award.

Home Minister A. Namassivayam; Madras High Court judges Justice G. R. Swaminathan and Justice Sunder Mohan; Srikrishna Deva Rao, Vice Chancellor, NALSAR, Hyderabad; and V. Vijayakumar, former Vice Chancellor, NLIU, Bhopal; participated.

Students from 62 institutions across India participated in the three-day competitions on consumer law.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India, is slated to felicitate the winner and runner teams at a function to mark World Consumer Rights Day on March 15, in Mumbai.

