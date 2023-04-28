Mysticism, Shakespearean theatre and getting out of film characters: Adil Hussain speaks of his artistic journey

April 28, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The de-roling challenge must be one of those occupational hazards that most actors encounter at some point in their careers.

So, when Adil Hussain (Life of Pi/English Vinglish) was asked during a recent interaction at Alliance Francaise about which of his characters remained stuck with him, the actor responded that in his artistic journey, it was more the engagement with theatre more than films, that left him struggling to step out of a character.

For this alumnus of the National School of Drama, who has successfully straddled art house and commercial cinema, transiting out of roles was a challenge while engaging in theatre of a particularly exacting kind that involved intense and long-spanning, linear schedules of rehearsals.

Citing the time he played Mephistopheles in “Dr. Faustus” by Christopher Marlowe, he recalled how the experience remained with him for a long time and that “it wasn’t very pleasant.”

There was also the time he was put through the emotional wringer during a theatre fellowship for ten years doing Shakespeare plays. “Shakespeare can be very beautiful and also brutal”, Adil said about the Bard’s way with words and his capacity to invoke a gamut of intense human emotions.

“So, I tried to find another way to get into a role...a very Indian way where I try to find this space within that is very safe and expansive and then I dive into the darkness”.

His search for deeper understanding of the self, led him to explore the teachings of Ramana Maharshi, the theory of time by Stephen Hawking, quantum consciousness by Roger Penrose and Sri Aurobindo’s letters on yoga and essays on Gita — there would also be other material on death that he read such as the Tibetan Book of the Dead and Shaman stories from South America.

For an artist whose investment into understanding the craft of acting was also intense, “where the instrument (body) and the doer are one and the same”, he now approaches acting as a form of surrender, where the pursuit is not to prove oneself but about exploring the layers of truth in the moment of performance, Adil said.

“To not allow the mind to come between the self and the instrument and delving into the truth at the moment of the performance and allow the inspiration and creativity to flow is the key and that is very Indian to me...that was the longest, complicated and complex journey for me”.

The exposure to mysticism, especially the Indian yogic concept that someone like Russian theatre thespian Konstantin Sergeyevich Stanislavski had insights into, had shaped his philosophical outlook to such an extent that when he was offered a role in the 2016 film Mukti Bhawan (Hotel Salvation) — a film about death set in Benares and helmed by a 24-year-old debutant — he assented even without reading the script!

“That was a phase in life when I was taking decisions intuitively than following the strategic mind that has fooled me several times”.

In the film, which was screened at Alliance Francaise on the occasion, he essays with great subtlety the role of a son reluctantly accompanying his father who firmly believes the time has come to exit the material world, to Varanasi.

“The average age of the cast was 70 and crew about 25”, he quipped about joining a veteran cast and young crew. In fact, Shubhashish’s humility reminded him of Ang Lee in “Life of Pi”, somewhat of an “old soul in a new body”.

During the shoot in Varanasi, surrounded by pyres burning non-stop, the heat singeing the skin every day, the magnitude of the stake of life sinks in. “It is a reality check and it is humbling. You realise that ultimately, every word and deed can become powerful when one realises the ephemerality of existence”.