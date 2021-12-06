Puducherry

Muthialpet residents stage road roko

Traffic was disrupted on the busy Mahatma Gandhi (MG) Road near Manikoondu (clock tower) at Muthialpet on Monday following a road ‘roko’, demanding proper drainage facility.

Residents, mostly from Angalamman Nagar, resorted to the protest on the MG Road after their repeated pleas to officials and the local legislator yielded no result to the problem of overflowing of sewage.

They complained that the streets in their locality are filled with sewage especially during heavy rain. Muthialpet police said the crowd dispersed after officials from the Public Health Wing of the Public Works Department gave assurance to find an early solution.


