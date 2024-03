March 09, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Transport Secretary A. Muthamma administered the Voter’s Pledge, on behalf of the Chief Secretary, as part of the Election Department’s decision to designate women officials across government departments and institutions to lead the programme to mark International Women’s Day.

Ashish Madhaorao More, Development Commissioner, Government Secretaries and officers and staff of the Chief Secretariat participated in the event, a press note said.