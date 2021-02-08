Puducherry

Musicians present tribute concert to Thyagaraja

On the same note: Carnatic musicians performing at the ‘Puduvaiyil Sri Thiyagaraja Aaradhanai’ on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Carnatic musicians performed mass rendering of compositions of Saint Thyagaraja as part of a “Puduvaiyil Shri Thiyagaraja Aaradhanai” tribute concert held on Sunday.

Multi-faceted Carnatic musician T.V. Gopalakrishnan lit the lamp to launch the event.

It was hosted by the Dharma Samrakshana Samithi, in association with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam and Iyyan Fine Arts Academy.

Musicians also performed individual concerts. The audience at the Vivekananda Educational Complex comprised people from various walks of life.

