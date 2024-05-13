GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Musical feast featuring Indo-Romanian artists celebrates cultural diversity

Published - May 13, 2024 12:19 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Dinesh Varma
Dinesh Varma
Bansuri exponent Bhaskar Das and Romanian pan flute performer Narcasia Baleanu at a recent concert at Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth.

Bansuri exponent Bhaskar Das and Romanian pan flute performer Narcasia Baleanu at a recent concert at Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Soundscapes from the Carpathians and the Himalayas showcased the defining musical traditions of India and Romania at a recent concert held under the auspices of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

Noted bansuri exponent Bhaskar Das partnered with pan flute performer and vocalist Narcasia Baleanu, from the region of Mehedinți on the banks of the Danube river in Romania for “Suflet - Soundscapes from the Carpathians and the Himalayas” at the Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV).

The event was co-hosted by the Royal Embassy of Romania in association with Alliance Francaise de Pondicherry (AFP) and represented an international music collaboration that aims to forge a cultural bridge between Romania and India.

On a tour to select cities, these concerts showcase a confluence of traditional wind instruments such as pan flute and bansuri, with the accompaniment of tabla and keyboard, with the artists presenting modern reinterpretations of Romanian folklore masterpieces as well as new compositions that bring Romanian and Indian music together.

For the SBV show, Amit Mishra joined the duo to provide percussion accompaniment, while Azhar Warsi rendered keyboard support.

The dignitaries who attended the performance included Daniela Mariana Sezonov Tane, Ambassador of Romania to India, Nepal and Bangladesh, Nihar Ranjan Biswas, Vice Chancellor, SBV and Laurent Jalicous, Alliance Francaise Director.

Delineation of ragas

Bhaskar Das, son of Pandit Gopal Das, among the Indian clarinet pioneers, and a disciple of flute maestro Pandit Bholanath Prasanna, curated the hour-long aural experience which demonstrated the intersecting of rigid grammar, rhythm calculus and high aesthetics of the Indian classical music tradition that is based on delineation of ragas in intricate set-pieces.

According to a spokesman, the music of Romania too shares a common framework related to resonation in the same musical scale, as exemplified in the case of pentatonic scales that could either be hemitonic (with semitones) or anhemitonic (sans semitones). The folklore of Romania is as rich and diverse as that of the subcontinent and forms a strong base in ethnomusicology. The concert featured a confluence of Indian and Romanian musical traditions and a celebration of the beauty and diversity of the two cultures, he said.

Related Topics

music / Puducherry / arts, culture and entertainment

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.