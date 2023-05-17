Music trio creates colourful collage at Francophonie festival

May 17, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

In a preface to an instrumental concert recently, Auroville musician Nadaka recounted an anecdote involving the Beatles legend George Harrison and sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar. Apparently, just before the live performance at the Concert for Bangladesh, a benefit gig to raise aid for refugees fleeing atrocities during the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971, the virtuosos went about tuning their instruments.

As this proceeded for about 10 minutes producing a series of melodic notes off the strings, the audience jump up and applaud, much to the bemusement of the two artistes.

Nadaka’s short anecdote prior to the concert at Alliance Francaise was as much an ice-breaker, as perhaps a pointer to the varying sizes, contrasting venues, and differing sensibilities of the audiences encountered on a recently-concluded tour.

The “Geet-Taar and Taal” concert featuring Nadaka on an adapted guitar with Ilyas Khan on the sarangi and Chandrashekhar on the tabla, was part of a series of performances across nine cities for the ‘Celebrating Francophonie 2023’ events.

The concert series, he explained, was essentially to celebrate the long legacy of the two string and percussion instruments in the Hindustani classical tradition.

“The sarangi, for instance, has an over 150 years old tradition...the stradivarius of Indian strings. It is hard to begin to imagine that over a hundred years ago, there could be an instrument so refined”, he said.

As Ilyas Khan put it, the string instrument derived its name from its versatility to create “sou rangi” or a hundred colours that allowed it to blend in with any music genre, whether it was purely classical or ghazal.

Chandrashekhar, a disciple of Pandit Yogesh Samsi, hails from the Punjab gharana and the Ustad Alla Rakha tradition.

About his own ‘raga guitar’ that he fondly calls the ‘Geet-Taar’ (singing strings), the Quebec-born Nadaka, revealed that it was more than four decades in the making, tuning and fine-tuning to transform an acoustic guitar into a unique Indianised string instrument.

In the 1980s, he was playing the veena, but primarily as a guitarist “searching for ways for the two worlds to work out so that he could still play the guitar without losing all the soulful strains of Indian instrumental music”. This he would achieve by changing the tuning of the guitar to “Sa Pa Sa Pa” (C G C G...), a linear, repetitive mode like on the veena, essentially modifying the guitar to add “talam” (rhythmic) strings, said Nadaka with a demo on what he exactly meant by essaying two versions of the same sequence of notes.

The concert presentations included “Oceania”, a mood piece that allows improvisation, that he had composed along with Ganesh (violin) and Shivamani (percussion), and a composition in Hindustani Todi (Subhapantuvarali its Carnatic equivalent), a piece that soon was drenched in the aching pathos of the sarangi.

Nadaka would also recall his visits to Rockfort to meet with Trichy Ramji who was a much sought after instrumentalist and musicologist by musicians, including The Beatles. On returning to Auroville, he would remodel one of his precious guitars, by slicing off the neck, and creating a mobile fretting system. He has also added sympathetic strings and a tampura effect to the instrument.

“Since then, my favourite guitar has been friend and foe for years... friend in the sense that when I am focused I can get a fine, subtle tuning on the ragas and of course there is also the complexity of then having to deal with it”, said Nadaka. A demo followed on how the customised guitar could emulate Indian classical notes, from Carnatic oscillations to Hindustani meends or gamaka oscillations.

The colourful collage created by the instrumental trio would also feature a Latino-styled exposition in Hemavati raga.

“When this beautiful raga develops, a tonic shift produces a different raga such as Keeravani. This is a beautiful example of how one can travel through the music world...one finds this in Latin jazz styles”, as Nadaka observed.