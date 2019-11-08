‘Music for Harmony’ concert on November 15

Alliance Francaise in Puducherry and the Noble Art Documentation and Development (NADD) Foundation is hosting a ‘Music for Harmony’ concert featuring sitarist Ustad Hafiz Bale Khan and vocal exponent Mahuya Mukherjee on November 15.

The sitar recital and vocal concert scheduled at the AFP auditorium at 6 p.m. also features Pandit Jagdeeshan on harmonium and Pandit Durjay Bhaumik on tabla.

The event is supported by the regional chapter of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts and the National Foundation for Communal Harmony. The performance is part of NADD foundation’s series of ‘Music for Harmony’ concerts showcasing leading classical musicians.