May 11, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The next edition of the ‘Live Music - SecSatPondy’ event supported by the Tourism Department will be held on Saturday at PTDC Seagulls Restaurant on Dumas Street, near Old Port. The concert will feature Wild Things, a band from Bengaluru, and Easy Street, the two-piece acoustic band from Chennai. The free-entry show starts at 7.30 p.m.