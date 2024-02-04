Mushrooming of unregistered homestays a cause for concern among residents, law enforcers

February 04, 2024 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The mushrooming of unauthorised homestays, guest houses, bed and breakfast centres in the town, suburban areas and places adjoining coastal hamlets has become a worrying factor for residents and law enforcers.

After the region emerged as a top getaway destination, several residential places and buildings were easily converted as properties for tourists to stay and dine without following any of the mandatory rules.

The modified buildings have facilities to accommodate guests ranging from one or two families to larger groups providing a host of amenities, including space for partying.

Many of these lodgings thrive outside the purview of trade licence and, hence consume power and water tariff on domestic concession rates. Their property tax structure too remains on residential rate in spite of commercial use of the premises. There are also new buildings that have come up for running guest houses. Many of these new ventures are yet to be registered, officials said.

Those who run such accommodation-cum- dining centres get themselves listed on online portals such as Airbnb, Expedia, Booking.com and others. Tourists who book rooms through online platforms pay for their room rent and tax, said a hotelier.

As per rules, those venturing into the hospitality sector have to obtain permission from the departments of Local Administration, Police, Tourism, Fire, Labour and Food Safety. Considering the demand for rooms, the Tourism Department came out with detailed guidelines for approval and registration of Puducherry Bed and Breakfast, Home Stay Establishments scheme in 2019.

According to an official, the department has so far received 64 applications for establishing accommodation centres after the scheme was notified. Under the scheme, licence was issued to 33 applicants.

“But the number of new ventures that have come up recently are far more. The region is flocked by tourists during weekends and holidays. A good number of the visitors stay in unregistered hotels. Homestays enjoy residential connections which is an unfair practice as opposed to legally running hotels. It doesn’t give us a level playing field. ,” said Hotels Association of Pondicherry secretary Anand Gandhiraj.

The Grand Bazaar station itself has identified around six large guest houses functioning without a permit under its limit. “We have only identified the bigger properties. And that list we have given to Pondicherry Municipality. However, there are several small properties functioning as bed and breakfast within the Boulevard and its periphery,” said a police officer.

Nuisance to residents

“Many of these old buildings that have been converted as places of stay for tourists are in the residential areas. Their presence has become a worry for us. They have not allocated parking space inside the premises. Also, the movement of people during odd hours in the night creates fear for the residents,” said a resident of Bussy Street.

When contacted, Senior Superintendent of Police, Narra Chaitanya told The Hindu that the police have requested the Municipal authorities to take action against the hotels/homestays operating without permission. “Further, we are insisting on all existing hotels to get registered on the IVRFT portal which is mandatory. We are also conducting regular checks and insisting on them to maintain records and install CCTV cameras,”’ the officer added.

Commissioner of Pondicherry Municipality M. Kandasamy said the local body would soon launch a survey to detect places that are run without permission.

“It is a serious concern on several aspects. Besides loss of revenue, it creates nuisance to residents, traffic problem and problem to tourists as there is no grievance redressal mechanism in unregistered centres. They can give even false impressions about the place of stay in travel booking apps. We will soon launch a survey in the town to find whether hotels are having mandatory permits and grading from Tourism Department,” he said.

