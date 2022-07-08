Murugan participates in cleaning programme, interacts with fishermen and party functionaries on day-two of his UT visit

Party’s Central leadership has appointed Union Minister of State for Fisheries as in-charge for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for Puducherry

Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan participated in a cleaning programme, visited fishing hamlets at Kalapet and interacted with party functionaries on the second day of his tour to the Union Territory as part of Bharatiya Janata Party’s preparations to contest from Puducherry Lok Sabha seat.

The Central leadership of the party had appointed Mr. Murugan as in-charge for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for the lone seat here.

On Friday, he started his tour with a visit to the Beach Promenade where he participated in a cleaning programme organised by the BJP’s Mahila Morcha.

Along with Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Civil Supplies A. K Sai J. Saravana Kumar and BJP president V. Saminathan, Mr. Murugan spent almost 30 minutes on the beach participating in the cleaning drive.

From the Beach, Mr. Murugan went to Kalapet where he interacted with fishermen and received memorandums from the people. After his visit to the village, the Union Minister returned to the town and addressed workers appointed to oversee preparations for the Parliamentary polls.

He has lined up an array of party functions on Saturday as part of BJP’s campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. Party sources said Mr. Murugan would be making very frequent visits to Puducherry as part of the campaign strategy..