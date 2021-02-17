Murder accused killed in shootout

Judicial Magistrate R. Manivarman visits spot to assess circumstances

Krishna, 31, the main accused in the beheading of history-sheeter K. Veera alias Veerangan, was allegedly killed in a shootout with the police at Kumudiyankuppam, near Panruti, on Wednesday morning.

The “encounter in self-defence” took place in the Pudupettai police station limits.

Cuddalore Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav said the police had tracked five of the 10 accused, including Krishna, within a few hours of the beheading. The arrested were identified as Arun Pandian, 27, Sudhakar, 23, Ramanan, 24 and Rajasekhar, 23.

According to the police, when asked about the whereabouts of others involved in the murder, Krishna took the police on a wild goose chase to different places.

“Subsequently, Krishna took them to the site of the incident where he allegedly pulled out a knife and assaulted Deepan, a sub-inspector, on his right forearm and hit him on the knee resulting in a ligament tear. The SI opened fire in self-defence,” Mr. Abhinav said.

Krishna was first taken to a primary health centre and then referred to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital, where doctors pronounced him brought dead.

Police said Veerangan, who owned a fruit shop in Cuddalore, was the main accused in the murder of one Satish Kumar in 2014. He had several cases against him.

On Tuesday night, Veerangan was returning home on his two-wheeler when a 10-member gang waylaid and hacked him to death.

The gang decapitated Veerangan and dumped the head in front of the house of Satish Kumar at Kuppankulam. Police said that it was a revenge killing organised by Krishna. He had hatched the plan to eliminate Veerangan to avenge the murder of his cousin Satish Kumar.

Judicial magistrate II, Panruti, R. Manivarman visited the spot to assess the circumstances and the sequence of events leading to the cause of death.