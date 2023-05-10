ADVERTISEMENT

Municipality vendors take out Assembly march

May 10, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Traders functioning at the markets controlled by the Municipality took out a rally to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister highlighting various demands on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The AITUC-affiliated Municipal Market Traders’ Association took out a march to the Assembly on Wednesday to press for various demands.

Among the complaints of the traders is that the Municipality has begun raising shop rentals at a 10% rate on an annual basis. They have demanded that the Municipality revert to its previous practices of hiking the rental charges once in three years.

The association is also demanding a bar on mobile vendors, allowing both sides to park on Nehru Street, and revocation of the use fee being collected at the parking lot in the Old Jail complex.

On the conclusion of the rally, the association representatives later sent a memorandum to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.

