Municipality to impose fine on unauthorised banners in Puducherry

After launching an exclusive WhatsApp number for residents to inform authorities about the presence of illegal hoardings in their locality, the administration has come out with more measures to curb the menace of unauthorised banners.

The Oulgaret Municipality has now decided to impose a fine of ₹25,000 on those putting up display boards in public places without permission. Municipality Commissioner A. Suresh Raj said the civic body would collect a fine from those putting up unauthorised hoardings and banners.

“We are taking several steps to curb the menace. Putting up illegal publicity materials in public places destroys the scenic environment and causes accidents. So, we have decided to impose fine on those erecting such publicity materials,” he said.

Those putting up permanent outdoor advertisement materials should get permission and ensure the structural stability of the displayed board. “For temporary advertisements, we have identified certain places. People have to use the identified places for putting up temporary materials. Those who have put up display boards on top of buildings should ensure that they have obtained licence,” he said.

According to another official, a recent meeting of District Road Safety Committee discussed the issues posed by illegal banners. District Collector A. Kulothungan, who chaired the meeting, has directed the Public Works Department and municipalities not to allow display of illegal hoardings and banners, the official said.

President of People’s Pulse P. Devanathan said the government should put decisions into practice. “The district administration has launched a WhatsApp number 9443383418 for people to report illegal hoardings, banners and cut-outs. Photos of illegally displayed banners and hoardings were taken and sentto the number last week, but so far, no action has been initiated,” he said.

A retired Health Department official said the commitment of the district administration to eradicate the banner culture would be put to the test next week. The entire city usually gets decorated on the days preceding the birthday celebrations of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on August 4.

“In the past years, we have seen how banners are displayed for the Chief Minister’s birthday celebrations. This year too, banners and hoardings have beenput up in town already. Some of them are positioned in a dangerous manner. We will see how authorities are going to respond to the situation and impose fine on those violating the rule,” he said.