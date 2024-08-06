GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Municipality staff stage protest

Published - August 06, 2024 11:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The Joint Action committee of Puducherry State Municipal and Commune Panchayat Employees staging a protest on Tuesday.

The Joint Action Committee of the Puducherry State Municipality and Commune Panchayat Employees staged a protest on Tuesday to reiterate various demands, including the disbursal of salary and pension arrears.

The other demands include the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations with retrospective effect from January 1, 2016, the allocation of adequate government funds for payment of gratuity/commutation benefit to pensioners, and the implementation of new pension scheme to employees whose service had been regularised after 2004.

The committee had staged a demonstration in front of the Assembly on August 1, and will stage a dharna at the Raj Nivas on August 9.

