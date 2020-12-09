Municipality publishes names of property tax defaulters on website

‘Public sector units also on the list’

The Pondicherry Municipality has published the names of as many as 1,731 property tax defaulters on its website.

Commissioner of Pondicherry Municipality S. Sivakumar said the names of the defaulters had been published as a warning before initiating penal action, including attachment of property.

Apart from individuals, there are public sector undertakings, including textile mills, which owe the municipality several lakhs as property tax, said an official.

Besides publishing the names of defaulters, the civic body had formed a 21-member team to make personal visits to serve notice, said the official.

The recovery of the amount was vital to the survival of the civic body as its monthly expenditure was around ₹3. 5 crore, including payment of salary to 500-odd workforce and payment of pension, the official said.