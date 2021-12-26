Puducherry

Municipality invites entries for contest

The Pondicherry Municipality has invited entries from residents and non-governmental organisations for Swachh Innovative Technology Challenge under the Swachh Survekshan 2022 competition.

The Centre’s Swachh Survekashan competition is held annually in urban localities to improve garbage management. The participants could come up with innovative solutions for solid waste management, monitoring of garbage management in real time and App for public grievances, a release from Pondicherry Municipality said on Saturday.

Interested persons should submit their innovative solutions, addressed to “The Commissioner, Pondicherry Municipality, Kamban Kalaiarangam (first floor), Lal Bahadur Shastri Street, Pondicherry- 605001 on or before January 6. The entries could also be mailed at comrpm.pon@nic.in.

The release said the present collection and disposal of waste was done by Swachatha Corporation. It was taking steps to encourage source segregation by keeping separate bins for degradable and non-degradable waste at home for handing over to the conservancy workers. Door-to-door campaigns and announcements through FM radio, cable television and banners were being carried out.

However, response from members of the public has been poor, the release said.


