Municipality cracks down on defaulting cable TV operators

PUDUCHERRY, 05 Aug. 2021: Municipal authorities snapping the cable lines of a Cable TV operator for defaulting on payment of dues to the local body in Puducherry on Thursday. Photo: KUMAR SS / The Hindu | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS
Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY 06 August 2021 01:53 IST
Updated: 06 August 2021 01:54 IST

‘Drive after two notices on tax arrears were ignored’

A team of Pondicherry Municipality officials led a crackdown against cable TV operators defaulting on entertainment tax payment across the city on Thursday.

The Municipality has begun disconnecting cable lines of operators who have not paid tax arrears or who are not registered with the civic body.

As a result of the fuzzy accounting prevailing in the cable entertainment sector, many cable operators have not registered with the Municipality, under-report the number of connections and on top of that default on paying taxes causing substantial revenue loss to the urban civic body.

According to a press note from Pondicherry Municipality Commissioner S. Sivakumar, the disconnection drive was launched after two notices issued to operators to cough up tax arrears were ignored.

Cable lines of six operators with total outstanding tax arrears of ₹1.2 crore were disconnected and their broadcast equipment seized on Thursday.

The Commissioner has warned of continuing with the drive in the days ahead and appealed to the operators to remit tax dues immediately.

