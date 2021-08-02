Multiplexes and bars allowed in Puducherry

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan holding a high level review of COVID-19 management at the Raj Nivas in Puducherry. File hoto: Special Arrangement

PUDUCHERRY

02 August 2021 03:02 IST

Lockdown extended till August 15

While extending the lockdown in Puducherry till August 15, the government has allowed bars attached to liquor shops, cinema theatres and multiplexes to reopen, subject to certain conditions.

An order issued by A. Vikranth Raja, Member Secretary, State Executive Committee, said retail liquor shops and attached bars and arrack vends can be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., but should be operated at 50% capacity and in compliance with COVID-19 safety norms.

Restaurants and bar facilities within hotels, lodges and guest houses and standalone eateries can function at 50% capacity till 9 p.m. in compliance with COVID-19 norms. Vaccination of staff has also been stipulated. The owners of these establishments would be responsible for any breach of norms, the order said.

Cinemas and multiplexes can remain open till 9 p.m., but at 50% capacity. A Standard Operating Procedure was issued in this regard on Sunday, including staggered timings, distancing of seats and digital/contactless transactions.

The relaxations had been introduced following the decline in COVID-19 cases in Puducherry, the order said.

However, the ban on social/political/entertainment gatherings will continue along with the night curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. till August 15 midnight.

The Beach Road, parks and gardens will be open to visitors from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m, with the wearing of masks mandatory.

All religious places can be open till 9 p.m., and should scale down their activities to essential pujas and rituals.

The government had already relaxed norms to permit e-commerce, sports events without spectators and gyms and yoga centres with attendance capped at 50%. Similarly, tourist spots have been allowed to operate at half capacity. Private offices have also been allowed to function from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., following COVID-19 guidelines and ensuring vaccination of employees.