Multiple challenges ahead of V. Vaithilingam, new chief of Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee

June 10, 2023 03:59 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The All India Congress Committee’s decision to pick Member of Parliament, V. Vaithilingam, as the new chief of the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee from among several other contenders to head the grand old party in the Union Territory, appears to have been taken considering his seniority and non-controversial stature in the party.

Hailing from a freedom fighter’s family and having almost five decades of uninterrupted association with the party in Puducherry, Mr. Vaithilingam has his task cut out considering the low morale of workers after the Congress faced its worst-ever electoral defeat in the 2021 Assembly polls, and due to the factionalism among its top leadership.

Ever since its electoral rout in 2021, a group of Congress leaders led by former Minister M. Kandasamy has been openly campaigning for a reshuffle in the PCC with workers associated with Mr. Kandasamy even creating a ruckus on the leadership issue at the PCC office during a meeting chaired by AICC in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao last year.

In several PCC meetings held last year, Mr. Kandasamy had openly rebelled against former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and was vocal in demanding the handing over of the reigns of local leadership to a younger generation. It was a widely known fact that, Mr. Kandasamy was campaigning for himself as the PCC president and had met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other leaders to press his claim

Former PCC chief A. V. Subramanian, who is considered close to Mr. Narayanasamy, had expressed his desire to step-down after the electoral debacle, but the AICC took a conscious decision not to rush into a decision as there were at least three other claimants other than Mr. Kandasamy for the post of PCC chief.

And now, just a year before the 2024 Parliamentary elections, the AICC had decided to settle the leadership issue with the appointment of Mr. Vaithilingam, a two-time Chief Minister and an eight time legislator. Son of former Chief Minister and one of the architects of Puducherry’s liberation from French rule, V. Venkatasubba Reddiar, Mr. Vaithilingam has tough challenges including the building up of the party at the constituency level and maintaining its caste balance.

The party had witnessed an exodus of leaders, including former Ministers, before the Assembly polls. Though shifting of loyalties before elections is nothing new in the UT, it now leaves the PCC with the laborious task of building up leaders with influence and resources at the constituency level at a time when the party’s main rival, the BJP, is on an expansion spree.

The challenge before the Congress is however, not only limited to dealing with the rise of the BJP. The new leadership has before it, the managing of its ally, the DMK, which has started nurturing ambitions of leading the Opposition after it outperformed Congress in the Assembly polls. The DMK, which is now the principal Opposition party, had on several occasions in recent times made its intention clear to lead the alliance and install a Dravidan government in the UT.

Mr. Vaithilingam has also the challenge of maintaining caste equations in the political context of the aggressive wooing of the Vanniyar and Dalit communities by the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP has also commenced Lok Sabha election work with Central Ministers making frequent constituency visits to the UT.

“The AICC has made a conscious choice on the post of PCC president. Mr. Vailithilingam is the senior-most Congress leader in the UT. He is loyal and amenable. He comes with vast experience and we are sure he will be able to bring all leaders together,” said a senior PCC functionary.

Following his appointment, several Congress leaders including former Minister M.O.H. F Shahjahan, former government whip R.K.R Anantharaman, party legislator M. Vaithianathan and former legislators called on him at the Assembly office on Saturday.

VCK leader and Villupuram MP D. Ravikumar also met him. Mr. Vaithilingam, before coming to his office, also called on Mr. Narayanasamy and Mr. Subramanian at their residences.

