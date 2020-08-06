Multiple authorities hampering COVID-19 work in Puducherry, AIADMK says

PUDUCHERRY

06 August 2020 12:47 IST

AIADMK leader in Assembly, A. Anbalagan, said officials were not clear as to whose directions to follow

Calling upon Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao to work in unison to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, AIADMK leader in Assembly, A. Anbalagan, said multiple authorities giving directions to officials have hampered COVID-19 work in the Union Territory.

In a statement on Wednesday, the AIADMK leader said senior officials working in managing the spread of virus have to report to the Lt Governor, Chief Minister and Health Minister. “They are a confused lot. The officers are not clear as to whose directions they have to follow. It has really hampered the work,” he said.

The three constitutional authorities should “shed their ego” and function together to stop the spread of virus, he demanded.