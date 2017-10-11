Mudra Yojana campaign to be launched today

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathy Raju will launch the promotional campaign of Pradhan Manti Mudra (Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency) Yojana, an ambitious scheme to provide financial assistance to micro enterprises on Thursday.

Chief Secretary Manoj Parida, who addressed the media along with Indian Bank officials on Wednesday, said the campaign would be launched at Kamban Kalai Arangam in the presence of Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy. The campaign would see a major push for social security schemes launched by the Centre. Financial institutions and government departments would put up stalls, sanction loans, enrol people under the Centre’s social security schemes and facilitate opening of bank accounts. Mudra Yojana, insurance schemes and financial inclusion programmes have received good patronage among the people of Union Territory. The territorial administration would take steps to widen the reach of schemes. Over 1.20 lakh bank accounts have been opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana in the Union Territory, he said.

According to Deputy General Manager of Indian Bank B. Veeraraghavan, the Centre had set a target of disbursing ₹208 crore as loan under the Mudra scheme in the Union Territory. The scheme had been categorised into Sishu (disbursement of loan up to ₹50,000), Kishore ( up to ₹5 lakh) and Tarun ( up to ₹10 lakh). This year alone, 10,089 people had availed loan under Mudra scheme. As many as 7,012 people have availed loan under the Sishu category, he added.

The three social security schemes have received good patronage. While 66,935 people enrolled for Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyothi Bima Yojana, the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana attracted 2,06,195 people. Besides, 9,308 people have enrolled under Atal Penson Yojana, he added.