Mudhol hound bred with help of Assisted Reproductive Technology

The Department of Veterinary Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education and Research (RIVER) in Puducherry has successfully bred a Mudhol hound, an indigenous canine breed with the help of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART).

According to a release, two pups of different genetic familial lines were purchased and reared in the Department of Livestock complex at RIVER in Puducherry. The female was found to be infertile and the Department decided to adopt ART for propagation. The ART was performed on the female dog without any complications. Three weeks after the procedure, the female dog was subjected to ultrasonography. The growth of the foetus was regularly monitored at frequent intervals to check the progress of pregnancy and it was diagnosed as ‘Single Puppy’ syndrome.

An official contended this was the first time that ART was performed on an indigenous canine breed in Puducherry.