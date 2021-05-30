Mucormycosis made a notifiable disease in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

30 May 2021 00:06 IST

‘Those on steroid treatment vulnerable’

The Health Department has declared mucormycosis a notifiable disease and directed healthcare centres to inform the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the department about the detection of mucormycosis cases in hospitals.

“People who have uncontrolled diabetes and have been on steroid treatment for COVID-19 are more vulnerable to the infection. It affects the sinuses, eyes and brain, and can become fatal if not treated on time,” Director of Health S. Mohan Kumar said.

State surveillance officer, IDSP, L. Ravivarman said so far, five patients in the Union Territory had contracted the infection. While one had died at a private medical college, four patients were undergoing treatment at JIPMER and the Government Medical College, he said.

Thirty-two more patients from Tamil Nadu had also been found to have the virus. Of the detected cases from Tamil Nadu, 15 are undergoing treatment at JIPMER and 14 had recovered. Three had died so far, he said.

“A majority of them were diabeteic or immunocompromised. Mahe and Yanam regions have not reported any case till date,” Mr. Ravivarman told The Hindu.

The Union Territory on Saturday recorded 21 COVID-19 deaths and 996 new infections. In the last 24 hours, 1,718 patients were discharged after treatment, putting the active cases at 13,153. The toll stood at 1,497 and case tally at 1,02,896.

Lockdown extension

The Lt. Governor has approved the government’s proposal to extend the lockdown restrictions to June 7.

The restrictions will be extended for a week, a release said.