MP’s plea in Parliament for inclusion of 4 communities in ST list

The Kattunayakan, Yerukula, Malakkuravan and Kurumans communities are yet to be included in the ST list in the Union Territory

The Kattunayakan, Yerukula, Malakkuravan and Kurumans communities are yet to be included in the ST list in the Union Territory

S. Selvaganabathy, BJP MP in Rajya Sabha, appealed for the inclusion of four tribal communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes during Zero Hour in Parliament on Wednesday.

He said the four tribal communities– Kattunayakan, Yerukula, Malakkuravan and Kurumans– were yet to be included in the list of Scheduled Tribes in the Union Territory of Puducherry. Till 2016, the Government of India had not permitted the inclusion of any communities as tribals even though there were several clusters of tribals living in isolated packets in the Puducherry region. As a result, they were not able to enjoy the benefit of reservation and other concessions available to them under Article 342 (2) of the Constitution.

The Government of Puducherry had constituted a Committee that had recommended the inclusion of a total of five marginalised communities. However, the Government of India had notified only Irular community as Scheduled Tribe vide Presidential Order of December 22, 2016.

To press the case for the inclusion of the remaining four communities that are now under the Backward Classes category, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Government of India had sought additional particulars from the government. Towards this end, the government had engaged an officer who had submitted a report recommending their inclusion after field-based assessments of the genuineness of the claim, the MP said.

Mr. Selvaganabathy urged the Union Minister for Tribal Affairs to expedite the process of granting recognition to the four communities as Scheduled Tribes in the Union Territory.