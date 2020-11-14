Puducherry

MPs discuss measures to improve BSNL services

MPs V. Vaithilingam and N. Gokulakrishnan and Jayakumar Jayavelu, general manager, BSNL ,Puducherry, at a meeting .   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Members of Parliament V. Vaithilingam (Lok Sabha) and N. Gokulakrishnan (Rajya Sabha) convened a meeting of the Telecom Advisory Committee recently to discuss various measures to improve services of BSNL, Puducherry.

Jayakumar Jayavelu, General Manager, BSNL, Puducherry, gave an overview of the services offered in the region and highlighted the Bharat Fiber Broad Band (FTTH) services.

The MPs wanted BSNL to further improve their range of offerings to customers in the region.

M. Shanmugasundaram, DGM (CFA), BSNL, Puducherry, C. Subramanian, DGM (Finance), Telecom Advisory Committee members P.R. Prabakar, M. Kamaladass, P. Anandaraj and M.Kumaran participated in the meeting.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 14, 2020 12:24:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/mps-discuss-measures-to-improve-bsnl-services/article33097603.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY