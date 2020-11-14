MPs discuss measures to improve BSNL services

Members of Parliament V. Vaithilingam (Lok Sabha) and N. Gokulakrishnan (Rajya Sabha) convened a meeting of the Telecom Advisory Committee recently to discuss various measures to improve services of BSNL, Puducherry.
Jayakumar Jayavelu, General Manager, BSNL, Puducherry, gave an overview of the services offered in the region and highlighted the Bharat Fiber Broad Band (FTTH) services.
The MPs wanted BSNL to further improve their range of offerings to customers in the region.
M. Shanmugasundaram, DGM (CFA), BSNL, Puducherry, C. Subramanian, DGM (Finance), Telecom Advisory Committee members P.R. Prabakar, M. Kamaladass, P. Anandaraj and M.Kumaran participated in the meeting.
