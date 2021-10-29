Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam has requested the government not to entertain registration of a ‘disputed,’ land belonging to Kamatchi Amman Temple. In a statement, he said the title deed has now been challenged in the court. The government should not allow the registration before the verdict, he said.
MP’s appeal to government
Special Correspondent
PUDUCHERRY,
October 29, 2021 23:02 IST
Special Correspondent
PUDUCHERRY,
October 29, 2021 23:02 IST
