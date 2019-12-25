MP writes to Kovind on varsity incident

Madurai MP S. Venkatesan wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind, expressing anguish over the treatment meted out to Pondicherry University student and Mass Communication gold medalist Rabeeha Abdurehim, who was kept out of the convocation event on Monday.
Ms. Abdurehim was sent out of the hall moments before the arrival of the President to the event. She was let in only after the President, who presided over the event, left the hall.
“In a country that allows freedom of choices, it is sad that Rabeeha, a daughter of the Indian soil was singled out for wearing a hijab,” he said. He urged the President to take note of the discrimination meted out to Ms. Abdurehim.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.