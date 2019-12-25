MP writes to Kovind on varsity incident

Madurai MP S. Venkatesan wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind, expressing anguish over the treatment meted out to Pondicherry University student and Mass Communication gold medalist Rabeeha Abdurehim, who was kept out of the convocation event on Monday.

Ms. Abdurehim was sent out of the hall moments before the arrival of the President to the event. She was let in only after the President, who presided over the event, left the hall.

“In a country that allows freedom of choices, it is sad that Rabeeha, a daughter of the Indian soil was singled out for wearing a hijab,” he said. He urged the President to take note of the discrimination meted out to Ms. Abdurehim.