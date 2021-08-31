Puducherry

MP wants Jipmer PG admissions postponed

Lok Sabha MP V. Vaithilingam has sought the intervention of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in directing Jipmer to postpone to a later date the PG admissions to allied health sciences due to the Covid-19 situation. In a letter to Mr. Mandaviya, the MP said the admission process had been initiated at Jipmer and counselling for a few courses scheduled for the week at a time when even NEET examination had been rescheduled to mid-September.

The Congress MP also pointed out that several universities in the country were yet to conduct the final year examination for the UG (Allied Health Sciences) courses and as a result students were not in a position to appear for counselling at Jipmer.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 31, 2021 4:29:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/mp-wants-jipmer-pg-admissions-postponed/article36194334.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY