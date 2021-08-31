MP wants Jipmer PG admissions postponed

V. Vaithilingam writes to Union Health Minister, cites COVID-19 situation

Lok Sabha MP V. Vaithilingam has sought the intervention of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in directing Jipmer to postpone to a later date the PG admissions to allied health sciences due to the Covid-19 situation. In a letter to Mr. Mandaviya, the MP said the admission process had been initiated at Jipmer and counselling for a few courses scheduled for the week at a time when even NEET examination had been rescheduled to mid-September.

The Congress MP also pointed out that several universities in the country were yet to conduct the final year examination for the UG (Allied Health Sciences) courses and as a result students were not in a position to appear for counselling at Jipmer.