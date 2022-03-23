MP Vaithilingam appeals for increasing air connectivity through Puducherry airport

He also sought clearance for the proposal for a greenfield airport in Karaikal

He also sought clearance for the proposal for a greenfield airport in Karaikal

Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam has appealed for increasing air connectivity through Puducherry airport under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS).

Participating in the demands for grants for the Civil Aviation Ministry in Parliament on Tuesday, Mr. Vaithilingam said only SpiceJet was operating via Puducherry (Incidentally, the operator is resuming grounded flights to Bengaluru and Hyderabad from March 27 outside the purview of the RCS).

Stressing that Puducherry Government was giving subsidy for the entire demand of power for the airport and also providing policing facilities to the airport, Mr. Vaithilingam requested the Minister to extend the RCS connection to the Puducherry region. The Congress MP thanked the Civil Aviation Minister for restarting air connectivity for the third time to Puducherry from Hyderabad and Bengaluru from March 27, and for bringing back Indian students from war-torn Ukraine.

MRO services

Mr. Vaithilingam suggested tapping the airport for Maintenance, Repairs and Overhaul (MRO) services as the entire expenditure was taking place outside the country. “Instead, the government can utilise the Puducherry airport for this purpose. Even if the government is not for this, they can utilise the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) or any special scheme in Puducherry so that the airport can be utilised,” Mr. Vaithilingam said.

He also sought clearance for the proposal for a greenfield airport in Karaikal, a pilgrim centre due to the presence of Thirunallar Sri Saneeswaran temple. As a private party had evinced interest in the proposal, he urged the government to provide clearance to the greenfield airport, so that it may have an onward connectivity to Puducherry. Puducherry’s potential to serve as a cargo-handling terminal was hampered by the lack of a night landing facility. “If a night landing facility is made available in Puducherry, naturally, cargo facilities would increase. Hence, I request the Ministry to provide night landing and take-off facilities in Puducherry”, Mr. Vaithilingam said.

Mr. Vaithilingam also urged the Ministry to fill up the 708 vacant posts of air traffic controllers considering aviation safety. He also sought a white paper on the Air India disinvestment plan.