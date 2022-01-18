MP Vaithilingam flays AINRC-led NDA govt. in U.T.

‘No concrete development has taken place so far’

The All India N.R. Congress led-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Puducherry has failed to deliver on all fronts, charged Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam on Tuesday.

In a statement, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the Assembly election campaign, highlighted the benefits of having a same government at Centre and Puducherry. But so far, no concrete development has taken place in the Union Territory.

“Mr. Modi said a double engine government will be beneficial for the Union Territory. Now, both engines are going in different directions. As a result, no development or welfare schemes have been implemented. People are yet to get Deepavali and Pongal gifts, announced by the government,” he charged.

He sought an explanation from the government on the delay in inaugurating the Marie Building. The government is yet to make up its mind on how the Kamaraj Manimandapam is going to be used, he said.

The government has also messed up COVID-19 management. The decision to open the Union Territory for New Year celebrations has led to an alarming rise in the number of cases, he said.