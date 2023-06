June 09, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The All India Congress Committee has appointed Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam as the new president of the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee in place of A. V. Subramanian.

Mr. Vaithiligam is a former Chief Minister and been a member of Puducherry Legislative Assembly eight times. He has represented Nettapakkam and Kamaraj Nagar Assembly constituencies. Mr. Subramanian was serving as PCC president since 2020.