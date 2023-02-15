MP V. Vaithilingam to ask for extension of Kakinada express train to Puducherry, at railway meeting next month

February 15, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V. Vaithilingam said that he would take up the issue of the extension of the Kakinada Express to Puducherry, and ask for the introduction of new trains to the Union Territory, at a meeting of the Southern Railway scheduled to be held in Tiruchi next month.

After visiting Puducherry Railway Station to acquaint himself of the requirements of the station ahead of the meeting, Mr Vaithilingam told a section of media on Wednesday that the previous UPA government had introduced trains to seven destinations. The passenger arrivals had shown a 4.2% increase over the years. The station handles around 5,000 passengers per day, he said.

The demand to extend Kakinada Express to Puducherry would be taken up at the Southern Railway meeting. At present the train makes its final halt at Chengalpattu. For its journey to be extended to Puducherry, the station here needs to have more platforms, he said. The station also needed a separate maintenance track and other infrastructure facilities. Laying of a new railway line between Puducherry and Tindivanam will also be taken up at the meeting, he said.

“I will be taking up the future requirements of the station at the Tiruchi meeting. There is a huge potential for starting more trains. The increased operations from the Puducherry airport will certainly enhance trade and tourist arrivals,” he said.