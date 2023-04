April 25, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam chaired a meeting of Puducherry Airport Consultation Committee. Mr. Vaithilingam listened to the views of members and also suggested shifting of the airport to Sedarapet. He also stressed the need to start more services from the airport, including one to Shirdi. Member of the Legislative Assembly P.M.L Kalyanasundharam, Superintendent of Police Bakthavalsalam and Director of Puducherry Airport Vijaya Upadhyay also participated.