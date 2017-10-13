MP urges L-G, CM to resolve their differences

Puducherry MP R. Radhakrishnan has urged Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy to shun their differences for the betterment of Puducherry.

In a statement, he said the tussle between the Lt. Governor and the Chief Minister had brought the administration to a standstill.

‘Bureaucracy confused’

The Chief Secretary had admitted that the bureaucracy was in a confused State because of the contradictory orders issued by the Lt. Governor and Chief Minister, he said.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said both should avoid confrontation for the development of Union Territory.