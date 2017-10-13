Puducherry

MP urges L-G, CM to resolve their differences

R. Radhakrishnan

R. Radhakrishnan

Puducherry MP R. Radhakrishnan has urged Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy to shun their differences for the betterment of Puducherry.

In a statement, he said the tussle between the Lt. Governor and the Chief Minister had brought the administration to a standstill.

‘Bureaucracy confused’

The Chief Secretary had admitted that the bureaucracy was in a confused State because of the contradictory orders issued by the Lt. Governor and Chief Minister, he said.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said both should avoid confrontation for the development of Union Territory.

