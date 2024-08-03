MP urges Centre to set up textile park in Puducherry

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) S. Selvaganabathy has requested the Central Government to establish a textile park in Puducherry.

In a release, he said he has brought to the notice of Rajya Sabha the necessity of establishing the park in Puducherry. Attention of the Parliament was drawn to the once flourishing textile industry in the Union Territory. Around 8,000 people used to work in the textile mills here, he said.

Mr Selvaganabathy said the land available with the three defunct textile mills was sufficient for setting up the park. The Centre was requested to include UT under the Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Park scheme for establishing the textile park. The setting up of the park would help in providing job to hundreds of people, the MP said.

The Centre was also requested to set up a Sainik School in UT. The Puducherry government would assist in providing land and infrastructure for the school. The Union Government should start a residential Sainik School in Puducherry, he demanded.