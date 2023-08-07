MP urges Centre to set up textile park in Puducherry

August 07, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V. Vaithilingam has requested the Union government to establish a textile park on the land where textile mills such as Anglo French Textiles, Bharathi Mill and Swadeshi Mill functioned but are now defunct in Puducherry.

Raising the subject of closed textile mills in Puducherry under Rule 377 on Monday, the MP said that after the mills stopped functioning, hundreds of people were left jobless. The mills are situated on around 100 acres of land on the Puducherry-Cuddalore Road.

The centre should consider utilising the land by setting up a Textile Park. The park could be established in the existing buildings of the defunct mills under the Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Park scheme. The workers of the mills could be utilised for operating the Textile Park, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.