MP seeks Scheduled Tribe tag for four communities

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) N. Gokulakrishnan has urged the Centre to include Kattunayakan, Yerukula, Malakkuravan and Kurumans under the list of Scheduled Tribes in the Union Territory.

Raising the issue of non-inclusion of four tribal communities in Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour on Tuesday, Mr. Gokulakrishnan said the Centre did not permit inclusion of any community though there had been several clusters of tribal communities living in isolated pockets of the Union Territory.

As a result, they did not enjoy the benefits of reservation and other concessions available to these communities. The territorial administration had been demanding their inclusion in the ST list for a long time, he said.

18th century

The diaries of Ananda Ranga Pillai and Veera Naicker-II have mentioned about the existence of Kuravars during 18th century itself. In this connection, a committee constituted by the Puducherry government, as per the guidelines laid by Centre, recommended the inclusion of these communities in the ST list.

While the Centre notified Irular community as a tribe in 2016, the other communities were left out, Mr. Gokulakrishnan said in his address.

He urged the Union Ministry of Tribal Welfare to include the left out communities in the Scheduled Tribe list.