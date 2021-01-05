MP seeks recruitment of more nurses to Jipmer

Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar has written to the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan seeking recruitment of more staff, especially nurses, in the tertiary care institution.

The MP pointed out that Jipmer was an institute of national importance, catering to patients of five southern States.

At present, Jipmer had only 745 nurses against the existing bed strength of 2,137, with an average occupancy rate of 119%. This was very low in comparison with AIIMS, Delhi, which has a bed strength of 2,362 and has 4,259 nurses, and AIIMS, Raipur with only 960 beds that had 1,327 nurses.

Jipmer was also lacking in manpower of Senior Nursing Officers, Mr. Ravikumar said.

The strength of 354 SNOs was very low in the institution. The inadequate number of nurses and SNOs created a huge workload and resulted in poor performance, the MP said.

He urged the Minister to take steps to appoint adequate number of nurses and SNOs immediately and help the Jipmer serve patients better.