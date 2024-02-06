MP seeks recruitment of candidates with local language proficiency

February 06, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

S. Selvaganabathy, BJP MP in the Rajya Sabha, has urged the Union Government to include a specific clause in the Recruitment Rules that would facilitate appointment of candidates conversant with the local language as school principals, college lecturers and health professionals.

Raising the plea during zero hour in the Upper House, Mr. Selvaganabathy said at present principals of higher secondary schools and college lecturers from other states who were unfamiliar with the local language were being recruited in the Union Territory of Puducherry through the UPSC.

The regional language handicap was preventing a conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning. Therefore, there must be a provision in the recruitment rules for ensuring those who are conversant in the regional language are alone selected, he said. Likewise, even in the case of recruitment of doctors or nurses through UPSC, most of the recruits do not know the local language. When the doctors and the supporting staff are not conversant with the local language it is very difficult to understand the sufferings of the patients and offering treatment and health care advice, Mr. Selvaganabathy said.

He urged the Union Government to direct the UGC, AICTE and other higher education bodies to include a specific clause in the Recruitment Rules, that stipulated the knowledge of local language as an important criterion for selection. Pointing out that while the emphasis on the mother tongue in the National Education Policy was a feature welcomed by even the critics of the NEP, the current scenario prevailing in several states was hardly conducive to achieve the goal.

Many state governments, like Puducherry, have long back introduced the CBSE pattern of education from the primary level in English medium. However, they were unable to switch over to Tamil medium as there were no text books of CBSE standard in regional languages.

“This defeats the very purpose of new education policy. Therefore, the central government should step in, advice and help the state administrations suitably, so that the medium of instruction at the primary level will be only in the regional language”, he said.

Several governments have already initiated steps to write text books in their regional languages for medicine and engineering, and were expected to completely switch over in a year or two. Puducherrry, which has Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam speaking regions, could easily adopt the text books prepared by the neighbouring states, provided attention is paid on the recruitment of teachers proficient in the local language, Mr. Selvaganabathy said.